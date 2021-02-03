Project 150 to add Saturday food pick-up for homeless students

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Project 150 which provides services to homeless high school teens will now be distributing food on Saturdays.

Since schools closed nearly a year ago, homeless high school students were left without a steady source of food.

Project 150 has been operating a curbside, contactless Monday through Friday food pick-up program to provide food and hygiene products to the students but will now be adding Saturdays starting Feb. 6. Food can be picked up on Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Project 150 offices at 3600 N. Rancho Drive.

Project 150 serves more than 6,000 registered and non-registered homeless, displaced or disadvantaged students. The program helps provide the students with the necessities to be able to continue school.

For more information, click here.