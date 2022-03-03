LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — High school students have missed some major milestones during the pandemic. One of those milestones is attending a prom night.

After a two-year hiatus, a local group that helps outfit disadvantaged teens for the big night has reopened.

Having a beautiful dress or classy tux for the prom is a dream for most high school students. Project 150’s Las Vegas Prom Closet helps make that dream come true for hundreds of valley high school kids and it doesn’t cost them anything.

Teens can choose from thousands of gently-used dresses, tuxes, suits, and accessories. The Las Vegas Prom Closet, hosted by Project 150, is the annual event for high school students to receive free formal attire to attend their prom. Students receive free new and like-new formal dresses, tuxedos, suits, shoes, and accessories that have been generously donated by the community.

The event will take place on March 5 but is sold out. However, students should check the website periodically because there will be some pop-up events that can offer help with formal attire.