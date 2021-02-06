Project 150 expands food distribution to Saturdays

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Nearly a year into the COVID-19 pandemic, local nonprofits like “Project 150” are continuing to see an increased need for food assistance.

Representatives for Project 150 say lately they have helped many families that are using their resources for the first time. To reach as many people as possible, the nonprofit will now offer its food distribution program on Saturdays.

This assistance is available to high school students and their families. It is a contactless, curbside pickup outside of the Project 150 offices on Rancho Drive.

Students will need to make sure they have their school id number with them. Once verified, families will receive bags of non-perishable food, drinks and hygiene products — all for free.

One high school senior tells 8 News Now the program has helped provide some stability for his family during a difficult time.

“My family has struggled with some basic resources, but fortunately we have things like Project 150 and we can keep going forward,” said senior Andres Servin.

“Sometimes it’s really hard to choose between paying the bills and putting food on the table,” said Executive Director Kelli Kristo. “So, if we can bridge that gap and put food on table, that’s what we’ll continue to do all year long.”

Project 150 says the distribution day on Saturday is great for families that work during the week, or students who are in school. Food will be given out every Saturday in February from 9 a.m. To 1 p.m.

Project 150 is taking volunteers on a limited basis Monday through Saturday.

To continue to provide help for families, the nonprofit is also collecting donations of non-perishable, un-opened, and un-expired food items.