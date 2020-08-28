Project 150 adds eight new food distribution locations as school starts

LAS VEGAS – Project 150, which provides food and hygiene products to homeless, displaced, and disadvantaged local high school students, has added eight pop-up locations to better help students as schools starts.

In addition to providing food and other needed products at the Project 150 office, additional food distribution locations have been added:

Arbor View High School (parking lot), 7500 Whispering Sands Drive, Las Vegas, NV 89131.

Harley-Davidson Red Rock (parking lot), 2260 S. Rainbow Blvd., Las Vegas, NV 89146.

Oasis Baptist Church, 1620 W. Sunset Road, Henderson, NV 89014

Serving Our Kids Foundation, 121 Industrial Park Road, Henderson, NV 89015

Sunrise Library, 400 E. Harris Ave., Las Vegas, NV 89110

The Center (parking lot), 401 Maryland Pkwy., Las Vegas, NV 89102

The Crossing Church, 7950 W. Windmill Lane, Las Vegas, NV 89113

The Verve (parking lot), 7850 Dean Martin Drive, Las Vegas, NV 89139

“Since COVID-19 began, it has changed so much of our everyday services and how we work as a nonprofit, especially since school was a steady source of food for many of our students,” said Kelli Kristo, Project 150 executive director.

“And now that school has started – remotely for most – and with so many families out of work, we’ve seen a significant increase in students and families at our curbside food distributions and felt we needed to expand our locations so we can assist as many students as possible throughout the valley,” added Kristo.

From 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday, Project 150 is distributing fresh, restaurant-quality and non-perishable food curbside and contactless from its pop-up locations. Students must be in high school with a valid student ID.

Students must be present and can only pick up once per week, at only one location.

Following CDC guidelines, Project 150 practices social distancing while providing family food bags that consist of enough food to feed a family of four, if proper meal prep is practiced.

For more information, please contact Project 150 at (702) 721-7150. For September’s pop-up calendar, visit Project150.com or follow Project 150 on Facebook.