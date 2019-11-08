Progressive’s 7th annual event donates vehicles to Veterans

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Every November, Progressive hosts a vehicle giveaway event for veterans at various authorized vehicle repair facility locations across the United States.

According to the U.S. Department of Transportation, approximately forty percent of veterans live in rural areas where affordable transportation options are limited, and where it’s necessary for them to travel great distances to receive medical care, reach employment centers, and access other services.

This year the program gifted more than 100 families with a newly-fixed car at its 7th annual event.

A Las Vegas Veteran was surprised with a special gift Thursday.

David Harris, a retired Veteran from the Marine Corp, is back on the road with a 2018 Mazda for him and his family to enjoy after sending his story to the program.

“I feel really honored and blessed that this is happening and definitely is gonna take me to the next chapter of my life and I don’t even know anybody that has won a car before and happening to me is definitely a checklist item, and a dream come true,” said David Harris, Retired Marine Corp and National Guard

“I feel full again and the excitement and just knowing all of the things in my head I’ve been wanting to do I can finally proceed and finally get that going on here for the new year coming up,” added Harris

Beautiful day in Summerville celebrating our deserving veterans with Progressive! What an amazing day giving back to amazing veteran that gave up so much for her family and our country! Such an incredible thing to be a part of! #KeysToProgress #PGRemployee #proudofmycompany pic.twitter.com/TfrrhEzZST — becky dyches (@DychesBecky) November 7, 2019

Las Vegas is among one of the 60 major cities where Keys to Progress giveaways will take place. The program provides direct assistance to veterans and their families to provide reliable transportation so they can get back on the road faster and move forward in life.

Join us today as we honor veterans through our #KeysToProgress program, where we donate more than 100 vehicles each year. Follow along to see our celebrations across the country and click below to watch live beginning at 11 AM EST. — Progressive (@Progressive) November 7, 2019

Since the start of the Keys to Progress event 7 years ago, Progressive has donated considerable time and resources to provide more than 600 military families and organizations with reliable transportation.

Each year, applications are reviewed starting in May of each program year and recipients are typically selected and contacted by Sept. 30.

Thank you for your service. #KeysToProgress