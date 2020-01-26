Progressive Summit hopes to educate Nevada voters

NORTH LAS VEGAS — We are just four weeks away from the Nevada caucus, and state leaders want to make sure you’re ready. That’s the goal of the 2020 Progressive Summit.

The two-day convention aims to educate voters on what our candidates stand for and how it impacts you. The summit at College of Southern Nevada’s North Las Vegas campus hopes to educate and engage, not only about the upcoming election but progressive stand points.

Kicking off the event was Governor Steve Sisolak. He addressed accomplishments so far under his administration — from Nevada joining the US Climate Alliance to giving teachers across the state a pay raise.

Along with speakers, the event features workshops, breakout sessions and panel discussions about the progressive movement. That includes challenges as well as opportunities coming up this year, especially in this 2020 election.

“If you want to look at what the future of our country looks like, I advise the candidates to come here, to look out at this audience,” said Governor Steve Sisolak. “Look at the diversity, look at the men and women that are here. This is what the United States of America looks like, this is what Nevada is and this is what I am so proud to represent.”

Congresswomen Susie Lee and Dina Titus also stepped up to the podium. Both highlighted achievements in the house so far and spoke briefly about impeachment. The duo stressed the power of the people to make change.

The event will continue Sunday beginning at 8 in the morning.