Programming Note: Changes due to NFL game at 4 p.m.

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — There are some television scheduling changes Tuesday due to CBS coverage of the NFL game between Buffalo and Tennessee.

Here is the schedule for Oct. 13, 2020:

  • 3 – 3:30PM: 8 News Now at 3 p.m.
  • 3:30 – 4PM: CBS Evening News
  • 4 – 7 PM: NFL on CBS (Buffalo at Tennessee)
  • 7 – 8PM: 8 News Now
  • 8:30 – 9PM: Jeopardy
  • 9 – 9:30PM: Wheel of Fortune
  • 9:30 – 10PM: Jeopary II (daytime Jeopardy)
  • 10 – 11PM: FBI Declassified

The follow shows are preempted:

  • Las Vegas Now
  • 8 News Now at 4
  • 8 News Now at 5
  • 8 News Now at 6
  • 8 News Now at 630

