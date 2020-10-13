Programming Note: Changes due to NFL game at 4 p.m.

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — There are some television scheduling changes Tuesday due to CBS coverage of the NFL game between Buffalo and Tennessee.

Here is the schedule for Oct. 13, 2020:

3 – 3:30PM: 8 News Now at 3 p.m.

3:30 – 4PM: CBS Evening News

4 – 7 PM: NFL on CBS (Buffalo at Tennessee)

7 – 8PM: 8 News Now

8:30 – 9PM: Jeopardy

9 – 9:30PM: Wheel of Fortune

9:30 – 10PM: Jeopary II (daytime Jeopardy)

10 – 11PM: FBI Declassified

The follow shows are preempted: