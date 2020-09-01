Program helps families by providing place for distance learning all day

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Clark County’s School Daze program, which helps parents who need a place for their kids to do school work during the day, has received limited CARES Act funding to support families that want to enroll.

For more information on how to enroll, see the Safekey page on the county’s website. You can also get information by calling (702) 799-8123.

The program is for students 5 to 12 years old, and runs Monday-Friday, 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.

There is no charge for the program for students who qualify for free or reduced lunch through the Clark County School District.

To qualify, parents or guardians must come in person to the School Daze location they will be attending with a letter from CCSD confirming that their child qualifies for free or reduced-price lunch, and a completed Parks and Recreation School Daze Registration Form.

“Many parents are faced with economic difficulties due to the pandemic,” said Clark County Parks and Recreation Director Daniel Hernandez, “we hope to help to ease some of those challenges for working parents by providing a safe place for their children.”

Parents who do not qualify for free or reduced lunch through CCSD can still register for the program at a rate of $20 per day. Registration is on a first come first served basis and parents can enroll their child in the program beginning at 12:01 a.m. on the Wednesday before the upcoming week.