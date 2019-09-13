Program gives hope to young cancer patient

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — This weekend, a big fundraiser to benefit children battling cancer and other life-threatening diseases is going on. “Amanda Hope Rainbow Angels” provides free support and services to thousands of children and their families in southern Nevada.

8 News Now’s Alex Backus met one young patient who says the program has given her hope.

Louisa Christy is in sixth grade. She plays the harp, sings and loves to dance. She can do it all because of a life-saving treatment.

“If I didn’t have the treatments I wouldn’t be here right now,” Louisa said.

Louisa has a primary immune deficiency. She’s been coming to the Cure 4 the Kids Clinic in Las Vegas since she was 10 months old to receive IV infusions.

During a recent 8-hour treatment, some superheros dropped in to visit Louisa. It’s one way the non-profit ‘’Amanda Hope Rainbow Angels’’ hopes to make the long process more bearable.

I just feel so horrible they don’t get to live the same childhood every other child gets to get,” said Kelley Nemiro, Nevada Advisory Committee Chair for “Amanda Hope Rainbow Angels.”

Kelley Nemiro started the Nevada chapter over three years ago to offer patients support. It’s since expanded with new services and events including: craft days, teen nights, cooking classes, bowling and spa days.

The program also provides emotional support. Mary Lehoux is a behavioral health counselor available to children and their families for free.

“It helps them be able to cope and give them a quality of life while they’re going thru this extensive long and painful treatment process,” Lehoux said.

Up to 90 children visit the clinic every day from newborns to young adults. Louisa will likely continue treatment the rest of her life but says coming here makes it a little easier.

“Its just wonderful having so many people here to encourage me.”

The ‘’Fashion for Hope’’ fundraiser includes a fashion show, dinner and auction. It’s Saturday from 6-10 at Red Rock Casino Resort & Spa. Click here for more information.