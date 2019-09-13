Program gives hope, support to children battling life-threatening diseases

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Amanda Hope Rainbow Angels provides free support and services to thousands of children and their families in Southern Nevada. There’s a big fundraiser this weekend to benefit those children battling cancer and other life-threatening diseases.

One young patient says the program has given her hope. Louisa Christy is in sixth grade.

“I love school,” she said.

She plays the harp, sings and loves to dance and she can do it all because of a life-saving treatment.

“If I didn’t have the treatments, I wouldn’t be here right now.”

Louisa has a primary immune deficiency. She’s been coming to the Cure 4 the Kids Clinic in Las Vegas since she was 10 months old to receive IV infusions.

Louisa Christy receives life-saving treatment. (KLAS-TV)

“I get really tired before my treatment so it’s kind of exciting.”

During a recent eight-hour treatment, some superheros dropped in to visit Louisa. It’s one way the non-profit Amanda Hope Rainbow Angels hopes to make the long process more bearable.

“I just feel so horrible they don’t get to live the same childhood every other child gets,” said Kelley Nemiro, Amanda Hope Rainbow Angels, Nevada advisory committee chair.

She started the Nevada chapter more than three years ago to offer patients support. It’s since expanded with new services and events.

“Craft days, teen nights, cooking classes, bowling, spa days.”

The program also provides emotional support. Mary Lehoux is a behavioral health counselor available to children and their families for free.

“Helps them be able to cope and give them a quality of life while they’re going through this extensive long and painful treatment process,” she said.

As many as 90 children visit the clinic every day, from newborns to young adults. Louisa will likely continue treatment the rest of her life but says coming here makes it a little easier.

“It’s just wonderful having so many people here to encourage me,” Louisa said.

The Fashion for Hope fundraiser includes a fashion show, dinner and auction. It’s Saturday, Sept. 14 from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. at Red Rock Casino Resort & Spa.