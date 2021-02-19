Program encourages kids to read during COVID-19 pandemic

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Clark County School District (CCSD) hybrid learning transition is happening almost a year since virtual learning began. Because of the pandemic, the average child is reading six months behind where they should be.

A relatively new program is available to parents across the country, pairing up “reading coaches” with kids to get the, back on track. “Just Right Reader” was started a year and a half ago by Harvard grad and founder, Sara Rich.

“I’m a reading expert. I was a principal over 15 years; I kept turning schools,” Rich said. “I realized my own daughter was having a hard time learning how to read. One day, I brought home books and realized moms across America needed some help, too.”

She first started the program by pairing kids up with age-appropriate books, but when the pandemic hit, she started hiring amazing teachers to virtually read with kids. It’s become very popular.

The reading and writing program is for Pre-K to sixth-grade kids. They’re paired up once or twice a week for up to 30 minutes with a reading coach. There are also group sessions available.

“We also have families who are joining a reading class. We never go higher than five or six kids in a class,” said Rich, “intimate feeling, kids being able to talk, instruction just right for them.”

There are about 100 people teaching reading right now, but Rich hires about six to 10 new teachers a week due to the demand.

The pricing of the program varies, depending if you go once or twice a week. It’s a monthly fee.