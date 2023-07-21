LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A report from the BBC says esports are expected to grow to a $1.9 billion industry by 2025, and representatives from one initiative say they are hoping to get women more involved in the fledgling sport.

BroadcastHer Academy Esports Fellowship through 1,000 Dreams Fund made a Friday stop at the HyperX Arena Las Vegas at the Luxor Hotel & Casino Friday. Addy Lai, a brand ambassador for Allied Esports, says she has worked in gaming for seven years and hopes to increase female representation in the industry.

The BroadcastHer initiative makes an appearance at the Hyperx Arena Las Vegas at the Luxor Hotel & Casino | Photo: Lauren Negrete (KLAS)

“I show up to a pre-production Zoom call, and I’m the only woman and person of color,” said Lai said. She called the experience an intimidating start to her journey. Austin Champion, another brand ambassador, agreed.

“It is more difficult for women,” Champion said. “The diversity is not always there.”

Through the fellowship, 10 individuals spend a year attending events, learning, and hosting Knockdown! on Friday nights at the HyperX Arena Las Vegas. Knockdown! is described as a tournament where players can participate in a variety of fighting games for cash prizes. The competition includes games like Super Smash Bros. Ultimate, Super Smash Bros. Melee, Tekken 7, King of Fighters, and Guilty Gear -Strive-.

The women also receive $1,000 microgrants.

“I want to empower women to be able to do the things they want to do and the passions they love to do,” said Lai, a mentor for the first time in 2023.