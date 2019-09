LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A Henderson resident is lacing up his sneakers and brushing up on his gameplay for the latest season of Survivor. Ronnie Bardah will put his professional poker playing skills to the test as he tries to outwit, outplay, and outlast several other contestants.

Survivor fans can catch their first glimpse of Bardah Wednesday night on Survivor: Island of the Idols which premiers at 8 p.m. on CBS.