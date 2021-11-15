Professional gambler wins $1.39 jackpot at Harrah’s Las Vegas

Quoclong Pham wins jackpot at Harrah’s Las Vegas Sunday, Nov. 14. (Photo: Caesars)

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A Washington man will leave Las Vegas with a nice boost to his bank account after winning a major jackpot over the weekend.

Quoclong Pham, a professional gambler, won a Mega Progressive Jackpot on Face up Pai Gow for nearly $1.4 million. “After just sitting down to play at a Face Up Pai Gow table, Pham opened his hand and was in disbelief as he became a millionaire with a Seven Card Straight Flush with a joker,” according to Harrah’s.

“It’s just surreal. It’ll hit me tomorrow once it hits the account.” Pham has never hit a jackpot of this size before, and he plans to save his winnings.

Quoclong Pham wins nearly $1.4 million at Harrah’s Las Vegas (Photo: Harrah’s)

Pham, a Caesars Rewards member was in town for business and vacation.

