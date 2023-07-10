LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Choreographer’s Carnival is stomping back into town Monday night at 24Oxford inside the Virgin Hotel.

It’s a unique opportunity to see touring dancers and Las Vegas talent, many of whom perform at Las Vegas Strip venues and other spots in the valley. Professional choreographers and dancers from the music, film, and performing arts industry will grace the stage with various dance genres.

Choreographers Showcase takes place at Virgin Hotel on July 10, 2022. (KLAS)

“It’s the biggest show in the world for dance,” said Carey Ysais, creative director and producer.

He adds it’s an opportunity to throw back the curtain and shine a spotlight on dancers and choreographers who are often in the background of big performances.

The show is featured in Las Vegas, Los Angeles, New York, Chicago, and Milan. Doors open at 9 p.m. and the show starts at 10:30 p.m. It is an 18+ event, and tickets are $20 at the door.

For more information, you can visit this website.