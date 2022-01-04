Professional artists needed for beautification project at Henderson park

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The City of Henderson is looking for professional artists to commission a mural at Wells Park in the coming weeks.

It is all part of the upcoming NFL Pro Bowl Community Day on Thursday, Feb. 3.

The beautifying project is a partnership with the City of Henderson, the NFL, and the Boys and Girls Club of Southern Nevada.

Once the artists are selected they will paint the mural on the exterior walls of the Boys and Girls Club next to Wells park.

The theme for the mural is “We are Wells — A Place Where We Play.”

The mural will include elements of football, sports, and other outdoor activities and an interpretation that includes community, diversity, and play as it relates to the surrounding Pittmann community near Boulder Highway.

A section of the mural will also be left unpainted for members of the NLF and local youth to paint alongside the artists.

Only one artist, or artist team, will be selected for the project in which they will have one week to complete. The selected applicant will be compensated with up to $13,500.

The deadline for artists to apply is Monday, Jan. 17, with installation starting on Jan. 31 through Feb. 3.

For more information about the project or to apply click HERE.

