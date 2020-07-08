Procession honoring NHP Sgt. Ben Jenkins to begin at 9:30 a.m., Sisolak orders flags to half-staff

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Governor Steve Sisolak has ordered the U.S. and State of Nevada flags to be flown at half-staff at the State Capitol and state public buildings and grounds from sunrise until sunset on Wednesday, July 8, 2020 in remembrance of Nevada Highway Patrol Sergeant Ben Jenkins, whose funeral is being held Wednesday in Elko.

“The First Lady and I are just as heartbroken today as when we first got word of the loss of Sergeant Jenkins. So, on this day, let us again pay tribute to the memory of a great man who dedicated his life to service. A husband, father, grandfather, and veteran who passed doing what he had always done, protecting others. Although the grief felt throughout the State and especially in the Elko community has been immense, we know that his memory will live on in those that he meant so much to.” Gov. Steve Sisolak

Sgt. Jenkins was killed in the early morning hours of March 27 while trying to help a stopped motorist on US 93 in White Pine County. That’s when 65-year-old John Dabritz opened fire on Jenkins, who was hit and killed. The motorist then stole Jenkin’s uniform and drove away in the sergeant’s patrol vehicle.

The Nevada Department of Public Safety, the NHP and the Jenkins Family will be hosting a celebration of life, followed by a procession in Elko.

The procession for Sgt. Jenkins begins at 9:30 a.m. at the Burns Funeral Home and will travel to Elko High School. There, the service will take place. COVID-19 precautions will be in place, and the service will be outside at the football field.

Below is a look at the planned procession route: