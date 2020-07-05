Procession honoring NHP Sgt. Ben Jenkins set for Wednesday

ELKO, Nev. (KLAS) — A Nevada Highway Patrol Sergeant who was killed in the line of duty will soon receive his final send off. The Nevada Department of Public Safety, the Nevada Highway Patrol and the Jenkins Family will be hosting a celebration of life, followed by a procession Wednesday morning in Elko.

Sgt. Jenkins was killed in the early morning hours of March 27 while trying to help a stopped motorist on US 93 in White Pine County. That’s when 65-year-old John Dabritz opened fire on Jenkins, who was hit and killed. The motorist then stole Jenkin’s uniform and drove away in Jenkin’s patrol vehicle.

After searching for several hours, the Dabritz was found and taken into custody. Officers found him after he crashed the patrol car. Dabritz is now facing a possible death penalty prosecution in White Pine County.

The procession for Sgt. Jenkins begins at 9:30 a.m. on July 8 at the Burns Funeral Home and will travel to Elko High School. There, the service will take place. COVID-19 precautions will be in place, and the service will be outside at the football field.

Below is a look at the planned procession route:

All attendees will be screened with temperature checks and the use of face masks is required. Please bring your own or attendance will not be granted to the service.

The public is encouraged to line the procession route to show support. You are asked to follow social distancing guidelines.

A livestream of the event will also be available on the Nevada Department of Public Safety Facebook page.