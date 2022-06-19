LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A memorial service for fallen Las Vegas police detective Justin Terry will take place on Monday.

Terry, 45, was killed while on duty on June 10 when a steel beam fell on U.S. 95 hitting his unmarked police vehicle.

Terry leaves behind his wife, Stacey, and his two sons, Sean and Jacob, his obituary said. He is remembered as a family man, dog-dad, and “friend to so many.”

Metro Detective Justin Terry (Credit: LVMPD)

Prior to the memorial service, there will be a police procession to Det. Terry and his family from the mortuary to Central Christian Church in Henderson. The procession will begin at 8:30 a.m. and 8newsnow.com will provide live streaming coverage.

The police procession could cause some traffic delays as it moves from downtown Las Vegas to Henderson, including the Las Vegas Strip.

The procession route will be:

Exit the Palm parking lot onto Main Street

South on Main Street

West on Washington Avenue

South on I-15

Exit east on Sahara Avenue

South on Las Vegas Boulevard

East on I-215

North on US 95

Exit east on Russell Road to the church

The memorial service is scheduled to begin at 10 a.m. There will also be live stream coverage provided.

Det. Terry was with the Las Vegas Metro police department for almost 21 years and was assigned to the Sex Crimes Bureau, Sexual Assault & Abuse Section.

On Friday and Saturday evenings, mourners gathered at two public visitations to pay their respects to Terry.

The Injured Officer’s Police Fund is raising money by selling metal bracelets that honor Detective Justin Terry. However, they are currently out of stock. You can also make donations to a fund in his name. The IOPF is also holding a cookout with merchandise sales on Wednesday, June 22 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Nevada Coin Mart at Jones and Flamingo. All sales proceeds will go to Det. Terry’s family.