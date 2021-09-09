Problems with final claims reported as PUA program ends

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — People who are trying to complete their final claims for Pandemic Unemployment Assistance (PUA) benefits are running into problems.

The Nevada Department of Employment, Training and Rehabilitation (DETR) acknowledged the problems, but provided no details in a tweet today.

DETR reports that they are working with a vendor to fix the problems.

The claims involved are for benefits during the final week of the PUA program, which provided benefits to self-employed workers and gig workers during the pandemic. The benefits programs expired on Saturday.

