Problems plague Allegiant Stadium events

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – Fans left another event at Allegiant Stadium with horror stories as problems persist at the $2-billion facility.

Allegiant Stadium’s cashless payment system crashed during Saturday evening’s WWE SummerSlam event. Angry fans took to social media to complain. However, some said concession stands were handing out free water or soda in some cases.

A vendor manager at the stadium said the system outage was not solely at Allegiant. In fact, Petco Park, home to San Diego’s Padres in Major League Baseball, experienced similar issues around the same time.

The issue was resolved around 9 p.m., just as SummerSlam was coming to a close.

Other issues included reports of overflowing toilets within the first hour of the gates being opened to allow 40,000 people inside.

Saturday’s issues come on the heels of problems at several other early events at Allegiant. Confusion over traffic, parking, and getting fans through the gates were noted following a concert by Garth Brooks on July 10 and the Gold Cup Final soccer match on Aug. 1.

Allegiant Stadium isn’t slowing down. Popular hard rockers Guns N’ Roses are scheduled to play the stadium Friday night, followed by a pair of college football games in early September, and the Raiders regular-season opener on Sept. 13.