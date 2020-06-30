Problem gambling help during COVID-19 pandemic

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — 8 News NOW’s Jonh Langeler speaks with Ted Hartwell from the Nevada Council On Problem Gambling on Good Day Las Vegas with issues he is seeing across the valley.

Hartwell says if you choose to gamble, make sure you’re gambling for the right reasons. The last thing you want to do is gamble simply to escape worry or trouble, or in an effort to recoup financial losses experienced during the pandemic.

If you need help with problem gambling, please visit whenthefunstops.org or call 1 (800) 522-4700 if you need immediate assistance.