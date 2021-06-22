Probation likely for Reno man after 81-year-old mother dies in hot car

RENO — A Reno man will likely not serve any jail time for the death last year of his elderly mother, who he left in a hot car.

The Washoe County District Attorney’s office found no proof that Edward Sibley deliberately intended harm toward his 81-year-old mother.

Sibley pleaded guilty earlier this month to a reduced misdemeanor charge. He could get up to a year in jail but prosecutors will recommend probation.

Authorities say with both being homeless, Sibley went to work July 14 and left his mother in the car. He checked on her but she was later found unconscious. Authorities say it was 96 degrees outside.