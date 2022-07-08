LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The number of probable or confirmed cases of monkeypox in Clark County rose to 5 on Friday. According to the Health District, none of these cases have so far been related to each other.

The Southern Nevada Health District received a report of a probable fifth case in a man in his 40s. This individual has a history of travel and has been isolated at home.

The Health District has ordered a shipment of monkeypox vaccines for high-risk people, which includes laboratory personnel, confirmed or probable cases, and close contacts. According to the CDC, this vaccine is effective in preventing monkeypox up to four days after exposure and reducing the severity of symptoms up to 14 days after exposure. SNHD is awaiting the delivery of the vaccines.

Monkeypox spreads from person to person through direct contact with infectious sores, rash, or bodily fluids. People who have been identified as having contact with someone with monkeypox are asked to monitor themselves for 21 days post-exposure. People with unknown rashes or lesions should contact their doctor and avoid sex or being intimate during that time.

At this time, the risk of monkeypox in the United States is believed by the CDC to be low. The disease does not spread easily between people and people who do not have monkeypox symptoms cannot spread the virus to others.

Moving forward, all updated case counts will be posted on the Health District website.