LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Southern Nevada Health District is reporting a presumptive positive case of monkeypox in a Clark County man and is working with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to perform testing that would confirm the case.

According to the health district, the man is in his 20s and had recent domestic travel. The health district is conducting contact tracing related to the case but has not found any additional cases at this time.

Monkeypox spreads through close physical contact with monkeypox sores, bodily fluids, and contact with objects or fabrics used by someone who is infected.

Monkeypox is a rare disease that causes symptoms beginning with fever, headache, muscle aches, and swollen lymph nodes followed by a rash. The incubation period is usually seven to 14 days but can range from five to 21 days.

Most people who contract monkeypox will have a mild illness but it can be more severe for young children, people who are immunocompromised, women who are pregnant or breastfeeding, and those with certain skin conditions.

The virus has infected 1,879 people in 35 countries and 72 people in the U.S. as of Tuesday, June 14, according to CDC data.

WHO, or the World Health Organization, is planning an emergency session next week to discuss monkeypox activity,” according to the Nevada Hospital Association. WHO could also classify the outbreak as a public health emergency. WHO is also discussing whether to give monkeypox a new name because scientists have criticized the current name as “discriminatory and stigmatizing.”

You can find more information at this link.