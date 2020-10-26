Pro-Trump rally in Minden produces fines for Douglas County, airport

People line up outside the gates three hours before President Donald Trump is scheduled to speak Saturday night at a campaign rally at Minden-Tahoe Airport under smoky skies from California wildfires along the Sierra Nevada’s eastern front in Minden, Nev., Saturday, Sept. 12, 2020 (AP Photo/Scott Sonner)

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Three citations carrying fines totaling more than $8,000 have been issued following a mid-September political rally and a race in Northern Nevada.

Fines for Douglas County and ABS Aviation, Inc., are a result of the rally to support President Donald Trump’s re-election in Minden on Sept. 12. The rally caused a furor over the lack of COVID-19 safety precautions. ABS Aviation is the company that manages the airport where the rally took place.

The Nevada Division of Industrial Relations issued citations and fines to:

Douglas County

1146 Airport Road, Minden, NV 89423

Penalty: $ 2,950

Violation Summary: Public attendance to a live event was held without the submission of a safety plan for approval by the Division of Industrial Relations

1146 Airport Road, Minden, NV 89423 Penalty: $ 2,950 Violation Summary: Public attendance to a live event was held without the submission of a safety plan for approval by the Division of Industrial Relations ABS Aviation, Inc.

1146 Airport Road, Minden, NV 89423

Penalty: $ 2,603

Violation Summary: Public attendance to a live event was held without the submission of a safety plan for approval by the Division of Industrial Relations

1146 Airport Road, Minden, NV 89423 Penalty: $ 2,603 Violation Summary: Public attendance to a live event was held without the submission of a safety plan for approval by the Division of Industrial Relations 95 Motorsports Complex, LLC

1965 South Hwy 95A, Fernley, NV 89408

Penalty: $2,603

Violation Summary: Public attendance to a live event was held without the submission of a safety plan for approval by the Division of Industrial Relations

In a report that preceded the Douglas County event, spokeswoman Melissa Blosser told the Reno Gazette Journal that adequate social distancing would be in place at the Minden event but “no one from Douglas County will be enforcing anything.”

“The citations were issued after an investigation was initiated as a result of a complaint or referral filed with Nevada OSHA alleging noncompliance with the requirement to submit a Preparedness and Safety Plan to the Division of Industrial Relations for approval prior to the event,” according to a Division of Industrial Relations news release.

DIR noted that the citations were issued while Declaration of Emergency Directive 021 was in effect, which limited gatherings to no more than 50 people and required submission and approval of a plan.

Current regulations under Declaration of Emergency Directive 033, which supersedes Directive 021, require events occurring after October 1 with attendance exceeding 250 to submit a Preparedness and Safety Plan approved by the local health district to the Division for review prior to the event.

AROUND THE STATE

Since observations began in late-June, DIR officials have conducted 9,552 initial visits at business establishments finding a cumulative 90 percent statewide compliance rate.

DIR reports that Northern Nevada shows a 90 percent compliance rate, while the rate is 87 percent Southern Nevada.

But observations during the week beginning Oct. 19 showed Southern Nevada falling farther behind — at only 78 percent compliance, compared to 92 percent up north.

Cities with lower than average compliance last week include:

Las Vegas , 15 of 54 businesses were noncompliant — 72 percent compliance

, 15 of 54 businesses were noncompliant — 72 percent compliance Eureka, 9 of 15 businesses were noncompliant — 40 percent compliance

Industries with average or lower than average compliance last week include:

Government — 60 percent compliance

— 60 percent compliance Convenience Store — 60 percent compliance

— 60 percent compliance Grocery Store — 67 percent compliance

— 67 percent compliance Hotels — 80 percent compliance

— 80 percent compliance Restaurant — 82 percent compliance

— 82 percent compliance Construction — 88 percent compliance

Since observations to determine compliance with mandated health and safety measures began, Division officials have conducted 1,790 follow-up visits finding a cumulative 96 percent statewide compliance rate with a 97 percent compliance rate in Northern Nevada, and 93 percent in the south.

During the week beginning Oct. 19, officials conducted 70 follow-up visits finding 96 percent compliance statewide, 97 percent in the north and 83 percent in the south.