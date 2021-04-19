Pro Football Hall of Fame’s Anthony Munoz bringing vaccine message to Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Pro Football Hall of Fame member Anthony Munoz will visit six sites in Las Vegas next Monday to help in the effort to educate the public about the safety and importance of the COVID-19 vaccine.

Elected officials, community leaders, residents and health care professionals will meet with Munoz during the April 26 tour.

Munoz, among the best to ever play on an NFL offensive line, will be part of a PSA campaign to reach communities of color. The former Cincinnati Bengal and Tampa Bay Buccaneer is teaming with representatives at SilverSummit Healthplan and Centene Corporation.

Munoz will tour the University Medical Center vaccination site at Encore before continuing on to UNLV, Bellagio Hotel & Casino, Cristo Rey St. Viator College Preparatory, Volunteers in Medicine of Southern Nevada and Red Rock Hotel and Casino.