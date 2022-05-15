LAS VEGAS (KLAS)–Saturday, a Pro-Choice rally was held at Sunset Park hosted by Planned Parenthood Votes Nevada. Several city and state officials were in attendance along with Governor Steve Sisolak who spoke to the crowd.

“We are facing real-world problems when it comes to Abortion in women’s health rights,” said Governor Sisolak.

This was the second rally hosted by Planned Parenthood. The first took place earlier in May in front of the Federal Courthouse downtown.

One of the Organizers, Raquel Cruz-Juarez says the support they have seen is massive, with over 200 people showing up to Saturday’s rally. She also shared why it was important for her to be a part of it.

Hundreds attended pro-choice rally on Saturday.

“Healthcare should not be politicized and unfortunately it has been, and people have to share their story to humanize the issue, but this affects everybody,” said Cruz-Juarez.

“I am here as an immigrant, also as a woman and a daughter of a person who decided to have an abortion many years ago,” she added.

Right now, abortion is still legal for up to 24 weeks across the country. Here in Nevada, it’s protected by the state’s constitution, but for 26 other states, come this summer, it could be banned.

Beth Murray who grew up in the 1960s says she never thought she’d witness this in 2022.

“I feel like I stepped into a time machine, and somebody threw me back in history,” said Murray.

Local, TJ Bullock says this is not just a woman’s issue, and it’s time everyone takes notice.

“The decision that may come down from the Supreme Court is going to affect all of us down the road, one way or another,” Bullock shared.

“I do feel very strongly that abortions are a woman’s right and it is woman’s healthcare,” he added.