LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — On Sunday, Feb. 5 the nation will be watching to see how the new NFL Pro Bowl format will play out here at Allegiant Stadium. The NFL is now giving us a look at the redesigned field that will be created to host new skills competitions and a flag football game.

The new Pro Bowl format will debut here in Las Vegas with a series of eight games or challenges including the three seven-on-seven Flag football games between the league’s best players.

Artist rendering of the 2023 Pro Bowl field layout at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nev. (Image: NFL)

Sunday, Feb. 5 at Allegiant Stadium

The main events will be held on Feb. 5 at Allegiant and are described by the NFL as the following:

Best Catch presented by Uber Eats (Finale): On Sunday, the top vote-getters from each conference will compete head-to-head, as they perform in front of a panel of celebrity judges. The pass-catcher who accumulates the highest score from the judges will be determined the winner.

On Sunday, the top vote-getters from each conference will compete head-to-head, as they perform in front of a panel of celebrity judges. The pass-catcher who accumulates the highest score from the judges will be determined the winner. Gridiron Gauntlet : A side-by-side relay race showcasing strength, speed and agility, six players from each conference will compete to see who finishes first and wins three points for his team. The four-part Gauntlet, each segment 40 yards in length, includes a series of breakaway walls, a section of climbing over walls and under tables, a tire run and a blocking sled carrying a Legend coach across the finish line.

: A side-by-side relay race showcasing strength, speed and agility, six players from each conference will compete to see who finishes first and wins three points for his team. The four-part Gauntlet, each segment 40 yards in length, includes a series of breakaway walls, a section of climbing over walls and under tables, a tire run and a blocking sled carrying a Legend coach across the finish line. Kick Tac Toe : Each team’s kicker, punter and long snapper compete in a giant Tic-Tac-Toe competition to showcase their respective skills. The first team to complete a connecting line of three squares or hit five squares total will be declared the winner and earn three points for his conference.

: Each team’s kicker, punter and long snapper compete in a giant Tic-Tac-Toe competition to showcase their respective skills. The first team to complete a connecting line of three squares or hit five squares total will be declared the winner and earn three points for his conference. Move The Chains: Four teams (two teams from each conference) will compete side by side in a weighted wall pull that will showcase their strength, speed and ingenuity. Each team of five players is responsible for pulling a wall, loaded up with heavy weights, 10 yards as quickly as possible using first-down chains. The winner of the best-of-three playoff will earn three points for their conference.

Thursday, Feb. 2 at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center

Before these events, another five competitions will play out on Thursday, Feb. 2 at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center, the Las Vegas Raiders’ headquarters and practice facility. These are described as: