Pro Bowl 2022 entertainment lineup announced

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The entertainment capital of the world will showcase some big names at the 2022 Pro Bowl set to take place in a matter of days at Allegiant Stadium.

The 2022 Pro Bowl takes place on Sunday, Feb. 6 at 12:00 p.m. and will bring together some big names in the entertainment industry.

Fans at Allegiant Stadium will be treated to a special performance by the Jabbawockeez, as they perform at half-time.

During a special pre-game performance, DJ Jon Blak and DJ Premonition will hype up the crowd with a DJ battle. DJ Jon Black is the resident DJ of the New York Jets and DJ Premonition is the house DJ for the Washington Football team.

Contemporary gospel singer, Patti Pennington and the House of Blues Gospel Choir will also perform.

The Player’s Choir will sing the national anthem and will be led by the 2015 Pro Football Hall of Famer Tim Brown.

Prior to the game, fans will have the opportunity to watch select Pro Bowl player arrivals on the red carpet. Ten Pro Bowl players will walk the red carpet where one will be crowned the best-dressed winner.