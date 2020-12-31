Prized UNLV recruit — a Bishop Gorman star — charged in fatal crash

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Zaon Collins, the 19-year-old arrested after a crash that killed another man Wednesday night in the southwest valley, is a prized UNLV basketball recruit who starred at Bishop Gorman High School.

Reckless speed and suspected impairment resulted in a fatal crash at Ft. Apache south of Blue Diamond. This crash marks LVMPD 's 101st fatal traffic collision in 2020. #LivesAreOnTheLine #StopDUI #ItIsAChoice pic.twitter.com/zQwiEOUoAR — LVMPD Traffic Bureau (@LVMPD_Traffic) December 31, 2020

Collins is due in court today, where he will be arraigned on charges related to the crash.

Collins showed signs of impairment, Metro police said.

The Clark County Coroner’s Office on Thursday identified the man who was killed in the crash as Eric Echevarria, 52.

The UNLV Athletic Department issued a statement on Thursday regarding Collins: “We are aware of the tragic event that occurred yesterday and are in the process of gathering more information. Our hearts go out to the families and friends of those impacted.”

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.