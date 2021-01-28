‘Private Jetaway’ shows how crews are keeping passengers safe during COVID-19 pandemic

HENDERSON, Nev. (KLAS) — We know travel has decreased during the pandemic as many people want to avoid large groups. Now, private jets are seeing an increase in travelers who want a more personal experience.

The goal is to keep everyone safe, and cleaning plays a crucial part in that.

“Private Jetaway” gave 8 News Now an inside look at the disinfecting process at the Henderson Executive Airport, which has seen a 40 percent demand in flights.

They partnered with “The Klean Company” to keep travelers and crew members safe in the air.

“It takes our operators about 10 minutes to do the interior portion of a plane to get it ready to go, then 10 minutes to dry and then it’s good to go for 90 days protection,” said Kelly — Vice President of Business Development for the Klean Company.

The disinfectant goes beyond travel. The company is working with hospitals and sports teams to clean arenas.