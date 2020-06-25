Private Christian school set for 2020-2021 school year at new downtown home

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Mountain View Christian School has moved for the 2020-2021 school year, relocating to the First Good Shepherd Lutheran Church at 301 S. Maryland Pkwy.

It’s the school’s third location since it was founded in 1983. School officials say it will be the first private school in the history of downtown Las Vegas to serve prekindergarten-12th grade students.

The school offers Christian private school education, using “The Saints” as its mascot. The school graduated its first high school class in 1998.

School Principal Raymond LeBoeuf said, “MVCS is excited to continue our service to families. We are also looking forward to our partnership with Reverend Brad Beckman at First Good Shepherd as part of the renewal that is happening in downtown Las Vegas.”

The Rev. Beckman said, “Our partnership with the diverse student body of Mountain View Christian will enhance First Good Shepherd’s vision as a church for all nations that shows people what heaven is going to look like.”