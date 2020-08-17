Private, charter school students begin school year

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — It’s back-to-school for thousands of students at private and charter schools Monday. While many will learn in person, it will look much different this year.

Faith Lutheran Middle & High School has nearly 2,000 students and the school has two options for families. They can choose to learn virtually, but according to school officials, around 90% have chosen to return to the classroom.

The school has upgraded technology and is experimenting with some new tools for connecting students and teachers. The school is also on a rotating schedule so that no more than 50% of students will be on campus at any given time.

“Some of the things would include checking temperatures every morning doing some health screening. We’re extending passing periods. We have one way hallways and serving lunch from five different places. We’re not gathering for chapel every week like we normally would,” said Steve Buuck, CEO for Faith Lutheran Middle & High School.

He said the school will rely on the Southern Nevada Health District, CDC, and Governor Steve Sisolak and if the school has to go 100% online, at some point, it will do that.

It’s also the first day for charter schools. Most of them had planned in-person classes, but changed plans earlier after the Nevada Charter School administration came out with new guidelines.

Clark County public schools start one week from today. They will all begin the school year with virtual instruction.