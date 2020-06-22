Principal ousted a Clark High lands at Western High School, blog reports

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A principal ousted from Clark High School after parent protests has been appointed to lead Western High School, according to a blog that tracks school district moves.

The Clark County School District has not confirmed the report, but Antonio Rael’s Twitter account seems to verify the news.

His Twitter profile now reads:

Fighting the good fight for the Western High School Community! “Do Good – Seek Justice – Correct Oppression” #EquityWarrior

Rael drew criticism of his treatment of magnet programs at Clark High School, culminating in CCSD’s decision to assign him to paid leave at home in December. The district later said it would seek new leadership for the school, and in February appointed Kerry Larnerd as principal.

Western’s website currently lists the principal as Dr. Monica Cortez.