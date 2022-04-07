LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The principal of Desert Oasis High School was officially replaced according to a message sent to parents from the high school on Thursday.

It was announced that Ian Salzman, principal of Canarelli Middle School for two and a half years and former employee at Spring Valley High School for over 13 years, will serve as interim principal starting Friday.

The full message sent from the high school reads below:

Dear Desert Oasis High School Parents and Guardians: We are writing to update you on the leadership change at Desert Oasis High School. Starting tomorrow, Mr. Ian Salzman will serve as interim principal at Desert Oasis High School. Mr. Salzman served as the principal at Canarelli Middle School for the last two and a half years and assistant principal, dean of students, and teacher at Spring Valley High School for over 13 years. Please do not hesitate to contact the school if you have questions or concerns.

Desert Oasis High School

The school had been placed on two consecutive lockdowns in March, the first placed following reports of a weapon being brought to campus, and the second placed after reported fights on campus between several juveniles and an adult.

Weeks after the lockdowns, Desert Oasis parents hosted a meeting to discuss school safety and issues with violence on campus.