Prince William celebrates his 38th birthday on Father’s Day

(CNN NEWSOURCE) — Prince William, the Duke of Cambridge, is not only celebrating Father’s Day, he’s also celebrating his birthday.
Prince William turns 38-years-old on Sunday.
Kensington Palace released a photo of William and his father, Prince Charles to help celebrate the day.
William recently spoke about being a father, saying that having children was the “biggest life-changing moment.”
He also described fatherhood as a “very different phase of life” to his younger days.
Prince Charles is also marking Father’s Day. In a tweet Sunday, he said “Whether you are a Father, a Dad, a Daddy or a Pa, wishing you a Happy Father’s Day!”