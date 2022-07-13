LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Latin music and culture festival Rumbazo will be coming to Las Vegas this fall to kick off Hispanic Heritage month with several events from Sept. 10 to Sept. 11.

The music festival will include performances by artists such as Prince Royce, Maluma, Ivy Queen, and Natanael Cano.

Tickets for the festival go on sale July 15 at 10 a.m. starting at $59, and the event will be held at the Downtown Las Vegas Event Center.

Other events will include a welcome party hosted by Becky G, an after party, and a pool party at the end of the weekend. Additional lineups and venues for those events have not yet been announced.

“Hispanic Heritage Month is incredibly important to our community. We’re excited to be working with the Rumbazo team to make this inaugural year unforgettable,” said President of Nevada’s Latin Chamber of Commerce Peter Guzman.

To buy tickets or RSVP for event announcements, visit this link.