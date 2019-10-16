Prince Harry gets emotional during speech about becoming a parent

LONDON (CBS) — Prince Harry admirers beware, the Duke of Sussex is showing another endearing dad moment and the internet is obsessed.

A new clip from a speech he gave at an awards ceremony in London has got both him, and social media, choking up.

Talking about becoming a father took Prince Harry on an emotional whirlwind while he was giving a speech at the WellChild Awards on Tuesday.

He recalls attending the event in 2018, when nobody at the time knew his wife, Meghan Markle, was pregnant with their son.

The awards ceremony honors children with serious illnesses, their families, and caregivers.