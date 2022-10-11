LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — For the first time in Prime Day history, Amazon is hosting a second sale in the same year, called Prime Early Access Sale.

It’s a 48-hour sale that has many getting ready to fill up their online carts.

The deals stretch from home and pet products to toys and everyday essentials.

8 News Now found one Samsung 75-inch 4K television listed for $3,197 marked down to $2,497. An iRobot Roomba i2 model was also marked down to $199, a total of 49% off.

A Bissell air purifier was marked down by 56% with a final price of $58.

If you’re looking to upgrade your cooking skills, Ninja Foodi’s five-in-one indoor grill with an air fry is normally listed for $229.99, but is now 22% off, with a final price of $179.99.

Jacob Palmer with BestReviews said that this is a great time for customers, because we normally don’t see these sales until the holidays.

“It’s not only about holiday shopping. People are also using this for Halloween to get the final touches on this upcoming holiday,” Palmer said. “We are also seeing people buy diapers and phone chargers.”

Retailers know inflation will have many customers holding back on holiday purchases, and Amazon is hoping to get your business with these deals.

Other retailers like Walmart, Target, and Best Buy are also jumping in and price-matching some items.