Pride week kicks off in Las Vegas on Friday

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Las Vegas community is about to kick off Pride 2019. All events will get underway on Friday, starting with the famous Pride Parade.

This year’s route for the parade will have participants heading along 4th Street before turning at Bridger to end at the Festival Grounds. Pride is a great time that’s about inclusion and understanding .

“This is a big family event,” said Jim McMichael with LVCVA. “It shows there’s a unified effort and that the gay community here in Las Vegas has made a lot of strides in the 35-plus years that we’ve been hosting pride, and we’re here to help celebrate the 50th Anniversary of the Stonewall riots that started back in 1969.”

This is a very important year for the LGBTQ movement, and pride is one way for us to celebrate.

