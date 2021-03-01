Priceline ranks Las Vegas at top of 21 affordable destinations for March

People are silhouetted as they take photos of the fountains at the Bellagio hotel-casino along the Las Vegas Strip, Wednesday, Nov. 11, 2020. (AP Photo/Wong Maye-E)

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — With vaccinations proceeding, it’s tempting to think about travel. And — lucky for Las Vegans — some of the best deals are right here at home.

So why not a “staycation” to break the routine?

Priceline reports that Las Vegas has landed the top spot on a list of 21 destinations that cost less than $150 per night during the month of March. It’s up to you how much more you want to contribute to the Las Vegas economy.

The West commands the top of the list, with Salt Lake City, Seattle and Denver right behind Las Vegas. Nearby St. George, Utah, also makes the list.

Priceline analyzed average daily hotel rates, checking in or out anytime between March 1st through March 31st to determine destinations that have an average daily rate less than $150 per night. Average daily rates are noted within parentheses.

Las Vegas, NV ($83.68) Salt Lake City, UT ($102.19) Seattle, WA ($106.47) Denver, CO ($109.26) Dallas, TX ($113.24) Houston, TX ($113.31) Hamptons Roads, VA ($117.26) Orlando, FL ($118.77) St. George, UT ($121.05) Myrtle Beach, SC ($121.88) Pigeon Forge – Gatlinburg, TN ($122.86) Austin, TX ($127.95) Fort Worth, TX ($129.88) St. Louise, MO ($131.58) Atlanta, GA ($132.55) New Orleans, LA ($135.64) New York, NY ($141.67) San Antonio, TX ($147.00) Chicago, IL ($147.57) Nashville, TN ($147.95) Tampa, FL ($147.98)

Priceline also notes 18 destinations where you can save over 30%. The travel website analyzed average discounted hotel rates from March 1-31 to determine destinations that have an average savings discount of over 30%. St. George made this list, too, along with Flagstaff, Ariz., and San Diego. Average savings percentages are noted within parentheses.

Park City, UT (52.92%) Myrtle Beach, SC (46.12%) Dominican Republic (44.58%) Hawaii Island (The Big Island), HI (41.04%) Eagle County – Summit County, CO (39.78%) Lake Tahoe (39.61%) The Florida Keys (38.27%) Flagstaff – Sedona, AZ (36.86%) Savannah, GA (36.39%) Charleston, SC (34.82%) Denver, CO (34.65%) St. George, UT (34.49%) San Diego, CA (33.33%) Orlando, FL (31.76%) Maui Island, HI (31.19%) Pigeon Forge Gatlinburg, TN (30.48%) Fort Lauderdale, FL (30.42%) Fort Myers – Naples, FL (30.29%)

Priceline is offering deals on hotel rooms and car rentals. For more, go to Priceline.com.