Price increases send shoppers seeking ways to save

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Rising food prices are forcing many shoppers to seek out bargains to fill their carts. From meat and chicken to eggs and vegetables, valley residents are doing what they can to save a buck.

Consumers in the valley like Robert Gonzales and his family are facing some harsh realities. The Gonzales family is on a fixed income, and high food costs are forcing them to scale back.

“We are having to cut down on some items. What we are doing is just eating smaller portions,” Gonzales told 8 News Now.

According to the U.S Bureau of Labor Statistics, fish, chicken, and meat prices are spiking 12.5% from last year.

Financial planner Mel O said consumers shouldn’t expect relief anytime soon.

“Everybody knew inflation was coming, and with all the stimulus that was pumped into the economy because of COVID, we are seeing that inflation finally taking effect,” the podcast host said. “There is talk that inflation could slow down, the federal government expected to take action in March.”

Until then, shoppers like Marianne Allen have been left finding ways to get more for their money.

“Everyone should look for coupons or matchups. There are also the manufacturer and store coupons which can be used together,” Allen said.

Allen added that planning ahead on sales and coupons has saved her up to 75% off of her grocery bill.

There are also apps like Ibotta, Fetch, and SwagBox that can help you score the best deal while shopping. Shoppers should also be on the lookout for new items, because manufacturers tend to offer deals for consumers to try them out.