LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The delay in updating the price on the shelf to reflect the price in the system has cost Walmart $2 million as part of a settlement with Nevada, according to Attorney General Aaron D. Ford’s office.

The settlement was reached after customers complained they were charged a different price at the register than the price listed on the shelf. That’s a violation of the Nevada Deceptive Trade Practices Act.

Walmart is moving toward electronic pricing in its stores, which will eliminate the lag created by separate systems: one that accepted price changes, and one that printed price labels for shelves.

Walmart also reached a similar settlement with Colorado over the same allegations.

“Walmart employees would accept price changes on a handheld device that would immediately change the price at the point-of-sale but would require a different machine to print the new price labels for the shelves,” according to the Attorney General’s Office.

“For a variety of reasons, this label was sometimes not placed on the shelf at the same time of the price change,” the office’s statement said Thursday.

“Moreover, the state Department of Agriculture conducted nine inspections of Northern Nevada Walmart locations for price discrepancies. Walmart failed four of these inspections,” the Attorney General’s Office said.

In addition, Walmart has updated price change training and required that the employee changing the price be physically present in the location of the item which is being repriced. Walmart will also limit the number of labels employees can print at one time.

The company will conduct quarterly inspections of 10 random stores in Nevada and Colorado to ensure these changes adequately reflect the shelf and register price for goods.