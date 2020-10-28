Preview: Sahara Las Vegas getting an early start on holiday menus

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Sahara Las Vegas is already preparing festive menus for their Thanksgiving and Christmas Eve takeaway offerings. Preview the menus that range from $26 to $95 per person below.

THANKSGIVING

Bazaar Meat by José Andrés

$95 per person

The Thanksgiving feast at Bazaar Meat by José Andrés begins will offer small bites including Ferran Adrià Olives, Croquetas de Pavo turkey-béchamel fritters, Lucia’s Endive Caesar Salad with parmesan, anchovy, and air croutons, and Shrimp & Crab Cocktail with pineapple cocktail sauce. For the main event, guests select their choice of entrée: Sonora California’s Diestel Family Ranch Heritage Turkey sous-vide breast and confit leg with traditional gravy, or a Josper-Roasted Turbot from La Coruna, Spain.

Did you know you can order Bazaar Meat takeaway? Reserve today to experience the unique tastes: https://t.co/xNpYMnjM7o pic.twitter.com/KGQV62B3AG — SAHARA Las Vegas (@SAHARALasVegas) October 16, 2020

A selection of traditional sides with Bazaar Meat’s quintessential twists will be served family-style to accompany the meal: Green Bean Casserole with wild mushrooms and crispy shallots, Delmonico Potatoes with cream and cheddar cheese, Spiced Cranberries with confit mandarins and cinnamon, and Butifarra Cornbread Stuffing with confit piquillo peppers.

Finish with pecan pie, pumpkin tart, or a roasted apple puff pastry.

Bazaar Meat will be open from 4 p.m. until 9 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 26.

Northside Café Thanksgiving Feast

$26 per person

Start with a choice of Pumpkin Bisque with crème fraîche and fine herbs or a Salad of Mixed Endives featuring Bosc pears, pomegranates, blue cheese, pepitas and maple vinaigrette.

Then, for the entrée enjoy Traditional Roasted Turkey with creamy mashed potatoes, cornbread stuffing, maple glazed carrots and cranberry sauce.

For dessert, indulge in a pumpkin pie with crème anglaise and softly whipped cream or a brown butter apple torte with caramel spread.

Northside Café will be open from 7 a.m. until 10 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 26.

CHRISTMAS EVE

Bazaar Meat by José Andrés presents La Noche Buena Menu

$95 per person

Enjoy a variety of small plates at Bazaar Meat by José Andrés, including Croquetas de Pollo, Jamón Ibérico de Bellota hand-cut from the famous black-footed Spanish pig and Ferran Andrià Olives served in modern and traditional styles.

Then, guests can dive into an array of savory dishes like The Lhardy’s Madrid Beef Consommé served with sherry and a quail egg, Cannelons Baked Pasta with goose, Iberico pork and foie gras, and Pa’amb Tomàquet featuring toasted cristal bread and fresh tomato. Then, enjoy entrees like Milk-Fed Suckling Lamb Cordero Asado with chickpea and spinach stew and Josper-Roasted Monkfish with mojo rojo and lemon served alongside Buttered Potato Puree, Ensalada Mixta with tomato, onion and sherry dressing and Grilled Asparagus with Romesco sauce.

Finish with cream puffs, assorted tarts, and little cakes.

The restaurant will be open from 5 p.m. until 10 p.m. Christmas Eve and will be closed on Christmas Day.



Northside Café Christmas Dinner

$35 per person

Begin the three-course feast with a choice of French Onion Soup with gruyére, crostini, and chives or a Christmas Spiced Poached Pear Salad with baby lettuces, candied walnuts, and champagne vinaigrette. Then, for the main entrée, select either a Slow Roasted Prime Rib of Beef with haricots verts, watercress, crisp onions, creamy horseradish, and au jus, or Grilled Salmon Filet with parsnips, broccolini, almonds, shallots, brown butter, capers, and currants. For dessert, choose from an apple tart with caramel sauce or molten chocolate cake with raspberry and whipped cream.

Northside Café will be open from 7 a.m. until 10 p.m. on Christmas Eve.

Please note: Á la carte menus at Bazaar Meat and Northside Café will also be available on Thanksgiving and Christmas Eve.

Guests planning to celebrate the holidays at home order from the takeaway menu from Bazaar Meat, which offers large-format meals serving up to three people, as well as à la carte selections, desserts, and beverages.

The takeaway menu will be available for pickup from noon to 5 p.m. on both Thanksgiving Day and Christmas Eve.

The menu must be ordered online. Orders are accepted up until at least one hour in advance.

HEALTH AND SAFETY

Since welcoming back resort guests, SAHARA Las Vegas says it has followed a comprehensive outline of health and safety protocols under the resort’s SAHARA Cares program.

Under their program, contactless solutions were developed to assist with social distancing measures.

Guests are encouraged to reserve cabanas, daybeds, and live table games for their party so that they can curate their experience.

The resort has also collaborated with health experts to establish several practices to minimize risk for guests and team members.

For the latest updates on the SAHARA Las Vegas property, and an updated list of resort venues and hours or to make a reservation, visit saharalasvegas.com.