Preventing porch thieves from stealing your packages

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — While package thieves are a problem year-round, it ramps up around the holidays when more packages are being delivered.

A recent study estimates 210 million packages disappeared from porches nationwide over the past year. A study by CCTV Camera World found that almost two-thirds of people surveyed said they had a package stolen more than once.

One local home security company said it’s not only the package thieves you have to worry about.

“One of the companies that is a delivery company, one of their drivers picked the bike up, put it in his truck and drove off. So, you never know. You never know. That’s why it’s always good to have cameras,” said Jon Perry, president and co-founder, Sting Alarm.

It’s also interesting to note that thieves have favorites when it comes to the packages they most often steal. Typically, Amazon packages are the first choice followed by packages from FedEx, USPS and UPS.

Often the thefts go unreported because people typically take it up with the vendor or retailer to replace the item. Metro police said you can report the theft by calling 311 or stopping by a police station to fill out a report. If the value of the stolen item is less than $1,200, it’s considered a misdemeanor but if it’s larger, it’s a felony. Someone convicted of a felony can do prison time.

When it comes to preventing thefts, it’s recommended that you leave your porch lights turned on at night, install a video doorbell or get your packages delivered elsewhere.