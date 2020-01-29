Preventing human trafficking: NLVPD hosts meeting ahead of big sports weekend

NORTH LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Human trafficking continues to grow at an alarming rate. North Las Vegas Police are stressing the importance of knowing the warning signs, especially ahead of this weekend.

“We do have officers on the task force specifically for human trafficking on the Strip and the city for the big game,” North Las Vegas Police Department spokesman Eric Leavitt said.

The time surrounding the Super Bowl is believed to be the busiest for sex trafficking.

“Sex trafficking is plagued across our entire nation. It’s not just Las Vegas,” said Kristen Martinez.

Kristen Martinez is a program coordinator for 10,000 kids.

“We are a local nonprofit that focuses on many youth issues in our valley,” she said.

At the department’s ‘Community Connection’ meeting Tuesday night, Martinez highlighted ‘Trafficked No More’, a community-based, statewide campaign that raises awareness about the issue of human trafficking.

“We do want to see a lot more awareness go out surrounding major sporting events such as the Super Bowl. So, you will see them partner up with local law enforcement agencies to go ahead and do a little bit extra work,” she said.

Human trafficking is the second-largest criminal activity in the world. According to police, 124 cases were reported in Nevada last year.

“We’re always on the main thoroughfares looking for signs of human trafficking,” said Leavitt. “It’s important to know what to look for. It’s important to know warning signs. What I tell people is to be nosy into your kid’s life.”

January is National Human Trafficking Awareness month.

For a list of human trafficking resources, click here: http://ag.nv.gov/Human_Trafficking/HT_Home/