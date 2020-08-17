Preventing dropouts: $1.9M grant means better chance for at-risk students

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A $1.9 million grant from the Engelstad Foundation has been awarded to Communities in Schools of Nevada to help at-risk students stay on track for graduation and fight chronic absenteeism of younger students.

The grant will allow Communities in Schools (CIS) to expand into four schools:

Gene Ward Elementary School

Walter V. Long Elementary

Sedway Middle School

Rancho High School

In addition, the grant funds the CIS Academy program at Rancho High School.

Communities in Schools will receive $634,000 over each of the next three years. It is the third time the Engelstad Foundation has give the grant to the program, now totaling $3.2 million.

In Clark County, 22 percent of students in the past school year were chronically absent — defined as missing 18 days or more for any reason.

CIS issued this statement: