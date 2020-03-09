‘Presumptive positive’ COVID-19 cases in Nevada rises to 4

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Two new possible coronavirus cases have been reported in our state.

The Southern Nevada Health District says it received a report of a second presumptive positive case of COVID-19 in Clark County. You’ll remember the first was reported Thursday.

Up north, the Washoe County Health District is also reporting its second presumptive positive case. This brings a total of four potential cases here in our state, pending confirmation from the CDC.

SNHD says their investigation into the second presumptive positive case of COVID-19 in Clark County is in the preliminary stage. We’re expecting to get more information Monday.

We’ve learned that the second presumptive positive case in Washoe County is for a man in his 30’s. Health officials in Washoe County said that the man is isolated at home. His symptoms appeared after his only known travel, which was to Santa Clara, California.

Health districts across the state and the country are remaining on high alert, as the number of coronavirus cases continues to grow. Governor Steve Sisolak said Saturday, that the state is working to allocate more resources to public and commercial labs across Nevada, for coronavirus testing.

The federal government is stepping in, too. On Friday morning, President Trump signed an $8.3 billion supplemental package to respond to the coronavirus, after the bill was passed in both houses of congress.

8 News Now spoke to Representative Susie Lee about how that’ll help.

“This is mostly for us to get resources into our community to make sure that our hospitals, our health care facilities are prepared, and also to get the information out,” Representative Lee said.

A house democratic aide told CBS News that the package also includes money for vaccine research and assistance for small businesses.

The first presumptive positive COVID-19 case in Clark County was reported on Thursday, and the health district says it takes up to two days to get the results confirmed by the CDC. Governor Sisolak says the results for that first case will be coming soon.