Prestipino committed to psychiatric hospital; murder trial put on hold

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Christopher Prestipino, the man accused of killing a local model and leaving her body in the desert, has been committed to a psychiatric hospital and his trial has been put on hold.

Prestipino is accused of killing 24-year-old Esmeralda Gonzalez. Metro Police said he injected her with a pool cleaner and put her body in a structure in a desert area.

Prestipino is charged with four counts, including murder and 1st-degree kidnapping.

In court documents obtained Thursday by 8 News Now, it was found that Prestipino “needs further evaluation and treatment, and that he is dangerous to himself and to society and that commitment is required for a determination of his ability to receive treatment to competency and to attain competence.”

Those suggestions were made by three licensed and practicing psychologists and/or psychiatrists in the State of Nevada.

You can read the full “Order of Commitment” below: